Ahead of his role in hotly anticipated psychological thriller Companion, Lukas Gage covers the January/February issue of Attitude magazine.

Known for headline-generating performances in the zeitgeist-capturing The White Lotus, You and Smile 2, the 29-year-old tells Attitude: “There are projects that aren’t zeitgeisty that no one ever knows about – but it’s amazing that things resonate!”

In his full interview with us, Lukas speaks out on the “witch-hunt” over straight actors playing gay, his high-profile marriage to Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton, his viral Covid-era audition video calling out an industry figure who mocked his “tiny” then-apartment and much, much more.

On growing up bullied for being gay and “covering” it with girlfriends, Gage told us: “I’m grateful and privileged that my family were for the most part amazing, and it was smooth. I grew up bullied for it but always covered with girlfriends. My friends were all great. The only backlash was from strangers online or in life. I try not to read anything online, but we all do.”

On working with Pamela Anderson is upcoming movie Rosebush Pruning, he added: “I grew up idolising Pam. I wrote in my journal as a kid: ‘I wish my mom was Pamela Anderson.’ Now she’s playing my mom in a movie! [Rosebush Pruning]. It’s bizarre. Surreal.

“She’s the kindest, most loyal, amazing co-star. I love her. Everything she’s doing right now — ageing gracefully, not changing yourself, embracing it all — exceeds expectations. She’s so beautiful.”

