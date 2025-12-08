Win a pair of tickets to MAMMA MIA! in the West End

Fancy a night at one of London’s best shows?

Attitude is giving away a pair of tickets to MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre, where ABBA’s music, Greek-island sunshine and a gloriously tangled family mystery come together for a night out that never gets old.

The musical follows Donna and her daughter, Sophie, whose wedding plans take an unexpected turn when three of Donna’s former flames arrive on the island, all unaware they might be Sophie’s father. What unfolds is a mix of romance, nostalgia and full-throttle camp fun, powered by the songs that have lived in queer spaces for generations.

And this autumn features a cast with deep roots in the world of MAMMA MIA! including Sara Poyzer returning as Donna and a company of performers who know the show inside out. Whether you’re seeing it for the first time or returning for the fifth, this production knows exactly how to deliver the West End at its finest.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning, simply fill in your details on the link below. One winner will receive a pair of tickets for Monday – Thursday performances, excluding holiday performances, subject to availability, to be taken before 26 March 2026. Tickets are non-exchangeable or refundable. Entries close at 12.00 on Friday 19 December, 2025.