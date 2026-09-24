Lacoste puts a sporty spin on rainy days with its Mackintosh collaboration 

At the intersection of form and function stands Lacoste. Since its beginnings, the brand has understood how to make sportswear look as good as it performs, both on and off the court.

Now, Creative Director Pelagia Kolotouros is taking that approach into rainy-day territory, teaming up with British raincoat specialist Mackintosh.

Lacoste x Mackintosh (Image: Provided)

Making its debut as part of Lacoste’s Autumn/Winter 2026 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, the 12-piece collaboration offers a high-fashion take on weatherproof dressing.

The silhouettes take on a deliberately oversized shape, with relaxed proportions and generous sleeves. The polo shirt, in particular, works as an easy layer for those days when you need a little extra protection from a light drizzle.

A sporty popover jacket, inspired by Lacoste’s on-court heritage, adds a practical layer to the collection, pairing the brand’s athletic codes with Mackintosh’s signature approach to weatherproof outerwear.

The standout is the waterproof trench coat, cut with a dropped waist and oversized proportions for a contemporary take on the classic silhouette.

Lacoste x Mackintosh (Image: Provided)

As founders of their respective brands, René Lacoste and Charles Macintosh shared a pioneering approach to design, using innovation to rethink the way we dress. Macintosh’s legacy began in 1823, when he developed the first waterproof garment, laying the foundations for modern rainwear.

Lacoste, meanwhile, transformed sportswear by bringing performance, practicality and polish together, creating pieces that moved effortlessly beyond the court.

Their shared appetite for innovation makes this collaboration feel particularly fitting. Across the collection, technical outerwear meets Lacoste’s sporting heritage, bridging performance and refinement to create pieces that are as considered as they are functional.

Discover the Lacoste x Mackintosh collection at lacoste.com.