Transgender New York Times executive Jonathan McKinsey shot dead as in-laws charged with murder

New York Times executive Jonathan McKinsey was shot and killed on Saturday (26 September 2026), with his in-laws arrested amid a bitter family and custody dispute.

Police found 40-year-old McKinsey, who was transgender, with multiple gunshot wounds at the Dublin Sports Grounds in California at around 3pm. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His father-and-mother-in-law, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, have been arrested and charged in connection with his killing. They are being held at Santa Rita Jail pending their arraignment.

Police have not publicly established a motive for the shooting.

Who are the murder suspects?

The suspects are the parents of McKinsey’s estranged wife, Candice Jang. McKinsey and Jang married in 2011 and had three children.

McKinsey filed for divorce in December 2025. The subsequent court proceedings involved disputes over child custody and allegations of abuse from both sides.

In October 2025, Jang alleged that McKinsey had abused her and their children, including allegedly striking their six-year-old son and aggressively grabbing her arm in 2018.

McKinsey was subsequently charged with two misdemeanour offences: cruelty to a child by endangering health and corporal injury to a child. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on bail.

Jonathan McKinsey accused in-laws of abusing his gender identity

He was charged with cruelty to a child by endangering health and corporal injury to a child. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released from jail subject to conditions.

According to Mercury News, McKinsey had previously accused his wife and in-laws of abusing him in connection with his gender identity, including during his transition in 2010.

In a restraining-order petition, McKinsey alleged that, during his transition, Jang tried to pull medical tubes from his body following a procedure.

McKinsey alleged his mother-in-law used anti-LGBTQ+ slurs

He also accused his wife of physical abuse, alleging that she beat him with a frying pan in 2013, according to the Mercury News.

In court filings, McKinsey alleged that his mother-in-law used anti-LGBTQ+ slurs against him and one of their children. He alleged that Chen referred to the child as a “disgusting queer” and a “pervert”.

McKinsey also accused his father-in-law of punching him in the chest while he was recovering from a mastectomy.

The allegations made by McKinsey and Jang in court filings have not been independently established. Police have not said that the family dispute or McKinsey’s transgender identity was a motive for the shooting.