Mighty Hoopla Malta featuring Sugababes and Jake Shears is cancelled over travel concerns

Mighty Hoopla Malta has been cancelled, months before it was due to return for a second year.

The LGBTQ+ festival, which launched in 2025 as an overseas edition of the London event, had been scheduled to take place from 24 to 27 September across multiple venues in Malta.

This year’s line-up included Sugababes, Agnes, Beth Ditto, Booty Luv, Gottmik, Jake Shears and Liberty X.

“After much consideration, we are cancelling Mighty Hoopla Malta 2026” – organisers in a statement

In a statement released today (7 May), organisers cited rising airline costs and concerns over flight availability for the decision.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we must inform you that, after much consideration, we are cancelling Mighty Hoopla Malta 2026,” the statement read.

“After an incredible weekend in 2025, we had everything in place to not only replicate that magic for this year, but also deliver an even better show.”

According to organisers, discussions with airlines serving Malta suggested flight prices were expected to rise further over the summer, while some routes could also be reduced.

Organisers have been told that “fewer flights will be scheduled and that prices will likely go up”

“As you will no doubt have seen in the news, the airline industry is expecting disruption this summer and so we have been in contact with airlines connected to Malta to understand the likely impact,” the statement continued.

Organisers added they had been told that “fewer flights will be scheduled and that prices will likely go up.”

The festival team said a recent customer survey found many ticket holders had not yet booked travel, with flight costs appearing to be a major factor.

“This leaves us in a very different position to when we first launched the event,” the statement said.

Will I receive a refund from Mighty Hoopla Malta?

“Last week, we sent out a survey regarding your travel and accommodation plans. From this, we are now aware that lots of you have not yet booked flights, and it’s clear that flight costs and availability are going to be a continued issue.”

Festivalgoers who booked directly through Mighty Hoopla will receive full refunds, including booking fees. Organisers also said they intend to offer compensation to some customers who separately booked flights or accommodation.

The first edition of Mighty Hoopla Malta took place last September and featured performances from Melanie C, Leigh-Anne, Trixie Mattel, Bimini and Katy B.