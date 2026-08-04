Frankie Grande shares his fitness journey to social media

Frankie Grande has given fans a glimpse of his gym routine in his latest Instagram post, showing off his muscles in the changing room.

Grande, who is currently performing on Broadway in the musical comedy Titaníque, captioned the post: “July was hot,” and followers undoubtedly agree.

Sharing several pictures on Instagram yesterday (3 August), the singer highlighted moments from last month, including photos with his Broadway co-stars Layton Williams, Jim Parsons and more, while also showing off his gym progress.

Frankie Grande shows off gym progress

One image showed Grande flexing his biceps while sitting on a bench in the gym in front of a mirror, while another that had everyone thirsting showed him posing naked in the changing rooms with only a towel covering his crown jewels.

“Oh my God, I wasn’t ready for #9. My heart stopped for just a minute,” wrote one fan in the comments section. “In the words of Uncle Jesse himself… have mercy!” penned another, nodding to a group shot featuring Full House actor John Stamos.

Others took to the comments to praise Grande’s sobriety journey: “Super proud of ur recovery journey btw. You are glowing,” wrote one.

Grande sings about sobriety in Hotel Rock Bottom

The performer has been sober since 2017, following the tragic terrorist bombing at his sister Ariana Grande’s concert, which he sings openly about in his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom, including its album-titled lead single.

Speaking previously to Attitude, Grande shared what the song is about in detail, recalling the state of mind he was in at the time.

“I told the whole story about where I was in London, after the Manchester bombing, and it was a hotel that I just didn’t think I’d ever get out of,” he said.

“I remember thinking ‘I’m going to die'” – Grande on life after the Ariana Grande concert bombing

“I kept pushing my flight back, and I kept extending my stay, and I was just such a disaster of drunken insanity inside that hotel. I remember thinking ‘I’m going to die here.’”

He had been using substances for nine years prior to the bombing. “At that point, I had exhausted my ability to process trauma,” said Grande.

The Instagram post comes after a representative for his sister Ariana Grande announced the singer will be “taking a step back from visibility” after her Eternal Sunshine tour ends in London on 1 September.

Speaking to People, they said: “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

“This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”