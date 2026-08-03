Brighton Pride Sunday highlights: Paris Hilton, Holly Johnson, Melanie C, Diana Ross and more

Brighton Pride 2026 drew to a close yesterday, celebrating its 35th year and seeing the likes of Raye, Diana Ross, RuPaul and Paris Hilton take to the main stage in Preston Park.

Day two’s headliners included Melanie C, who gave a stunning DJ set, Paris Hilton, who wowed the crowds with a medley of camp hits including a cover of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’, and the headline act Diana Ross putting on a full 90-minute show (with three costume changes, of course).

Below, we’ve shared the highlights of Brighton Pride’s closing day, from our favourite sets to our backstage interviews with the stars.

Suzi Ruffell fangirled over Melanie C

Explaining the ripple of lesbian awakenings Melanie C caused in her Sporty Spice days, superfan and Attitude podcast host Suzi Ruffell had a chat with the stunning Spice Girl following her DJ set.

Melanie C worked up a ‘Sweat’

Melanie C (Image: Luke Dyson)

And speaking of Melanie C, she gave an absolutey raucous DJ set, opening by peforming her hit ‘Sweat’ before spinning classic bangers and even a few Spice Girls numbers, including ‘2 Become 1’ and a remix of ‘Wannabe’.

Paris Hilton proved her talent as a performer

A surprise highlight came from the iconic Paris Hilton, arriving fresh from WorldPride. Dressed in a sequinned Union Flag couture dress and thigh-high boots, she wowed us all with a host of covers including Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’, saying to the crowd “We love you, Britney!” before, of course, peforming 2006 sleeper hit ‘Stars Are Blind’. The girl can really put on a show.

Holly Johnson moved us to tears with ‘The Power of Love’

Matching Brighton Pride’s theme, the Frankie Goes to Hollywood legend brought the crowd to tears closing his set with ‘The Power of Love’, joined by the Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house (including our own).

The divine Ms Diana Ross closed the weekend, gaining a 5-star review from Attitude

The incredible and legendary Diana Ross gave a 90-minute set, covering basically her entire back catalogue, from Motown classics to more recent numbers. Opening with ‘Im Coming Out’, she also debuted a song written especially for Brighton Pride called ‘Be You’. See here for Attitude’s Diana Ross Brighton Pride review, which correctly garnered five stars.

See you next year!