Wicked’s Kristin Chenoweth responds to criticism over her Charlie Kirk tribute: ‘It nearly broke me’

Kristin Chenoweth has spoken out about backlash she received for her tribute to the late Charlie Kirk, revealing the experience “nearly broke” her.

After the right-wing commentator was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University in September, Chenoweth reacted to his final social media post. The Wicked star wrote: “I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still.”

She also took to her Instagram Story to share her feelings about the 31-year-old’s assassination, writing: “Such a sad, senseless, and disgusting act! Wow… prayers for the Kirk family and prayers for our nation.”

Her posts drew criticism from some of her queer fans due to Kirk’s history of opposing LGBTQ+ rights.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, she addressed the controversy, saying, “It was tough on me, but I’m not going to answer any questions about it because I dealt with it. It nearly broke me, and that’s all I’m going to say. You probably know my heart, so you probably know.”

She also reiterated that she avoids political commentary in general, though she confirmed she voted for Kamala Harris in 2024: “Anybody that knows me knows how I believe.”

Chenoweth reflected on the reaction to her post, acknowledging the impact it had on both her and her fans. “I recognised that my comment hurt some folks and that hurt me so bad,” she said. She emphasised that her faith has always been important to her, adding: “I’m a person of faith, and for some, that doesn’t go together. But for me, it always has, and it always will.”

Chenoweth has been a long-time advocate for LGBTQ+ rights

A long-time advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Chenoweth has consistently supported the community throughout her career.

She has criticised critics of the 2024 Wicked film adaptation, arguing it was wrongly accused of “pushing an LGBTQ+ agenda,” and appeared on the cover of Out’s 2025 Pride issue to show her support.

Kirk, meanwhile, had repeatedly expressed anti-LGBTQ+ views, describing the community as an “agenda” and “groomers”, using derogatory language about trans people, calling being gay a “lifestyle” and advocating violence against trans individuals.