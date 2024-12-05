‘Wicked’ banned in Kuwait cinemas reportedly due to LGBTQ+ cast

Musical movie Wicked has disappeared from cinema listings in the Gulf state of Kuwait, prompting fears that the movie has been censored due to its prominently LGBTQ+ cast.

The blockbuster musical, which stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Bowen Yang, was due to premiere in cinemas in Kuwait this week but was removed from listings on the eve of its opening. Variety reported there are concerns locally that the film could be the next in a series of major Hollywood releases to fall victim to the country’s strict censorship laws.

Last year Barbie was banned in the country due to “public ethics.” Kuwait is said to have the strictest censorship laws in all of the Gulf region, ahead of Saudi Arabia. It was reported that Kuwaitis were even travelling over the border in 2023 for a chance to see the feminist-themed Margot Robbie vehicle.

Horror film Talk To Me was also banned last year due to it featuring a trans actor in its cast.

Wicked courting buzz for Oscars

Elsewhere, Wicked has proven to be a record-breaking smash hit. The film has so far grossed $263.1 million in ticket sales in the U.S., and $359.2 million globally, making it the highest grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical in history.

The film’s soundtrack has also made history after debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the highest first-week ranking for an adaptation of a stage musical in the chart’s history.

Wicked’s success has already surpassed all expectations, with both Grande and Erivo courting serious Oscar buzz for the 2025 ceremony. The actresses have been submitted to seperate categories, with Grande in for Best Supporting Actress and Erivo for Best Actress, to avoid the co-stars battling it out against each other (much like their movie counterparts).

It is thought that the actresses will swap categories the following year after the release of Wicked Part Two.