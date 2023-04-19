Sasha Velour on Drag Race SE15 champ Sasha Colby: ‘The most genuinely nice person I’ve come across’

Sasha Colby may be the new reigning Drag Race superstar in town. But that doesn’t mean the original Sasha has got her crown bent out of shape.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude about her namesake, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 winner Sasha Velour had nothing but love and admiration for her season 15 sister.

We expected nothing less!

“The most talented drag artist in the world”

“Sasha Colby is not only probably the most talented drag artist in the world but also the most genuinely nice person I’ve come across,” Sasha said.

Sasha Colby has been crowned Drag Race season 15 winner. (Image: Twitter/@RuPaulsDragRace)

“She’ll adopt everyone into her family after about 10 minutes of a heart-to-heart.”

Colby finished in first place of season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race after a stunning lip sync victory, broadcast on 14 April.

This came six years after Sasha Velour’s iconic rose-petal-littered ‘So Emotional’ win.

Sasha Velour says Sasha Colby will “adopt everyone into her family after about 10 minutes”. (Image: Tanner Nicholas)

Suggesting that epic lip syncs are synonymous with the Sasha name, Ms Colby completely brought the house down with her rendition of ‘Knock on Wood,’ emerging on the stage in a voluminous gown and leaving it in nothing but a scandalous bejewelled bikini. Yes. Please.

Speaking to EW shortly after her win, Sasha Colby said her lip sync was a “f**k you” to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

“I hope the allies, actually, heard it the loudest and are proud to defend us and are passionate to defend us,” she said.

Sasha Velour was speaking to Attitude as part of an interview to be published in full at a later date, ahead of the release of her new book The Big Reveal: An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag, out 8 June.