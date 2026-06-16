WHAM!’s historic China trip explored in new BBC documentary featuring unseen footage

A new documentary revisiting WHAM!‘s groundbreaking 1985 tour of China is heading to BBC Two this summer, bringing previously unseen footage of the duo’s landmark visit to UK television for the first time.

Produced by BBC and BBC Music, WHAM! 10 Days in China tells the story of how George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley became the first Western pop act to perform in communist China.

The 90-minute film draws on newly restored archive material and interviews with people who witnessed the tour, exploring how the concerts in Beijing and Guangzhou introduced live Western pop music to Chinese audiences during a period of significant change in the country.

“This film finally reveals the unknown legacy of WHAM!’s groundbreaking venture” – Andrew Ridgeley on WHAM! 10 Days in China

According to the programme makers, the visit proved pivotal not only for China but also for WHAM!, helping the pair break into the American market and cement their status as global stars.

Ridgeley said: “This film finally reveals the unknown legacy of WHAM!’s groundbreaking venture, and lays bare, in all their human contradictions, the individual perspectives behind what was a bold and risky, high stakes gamble.”

The documentary has been produced by Supercollider, part of Zinc Media Group, in association with Sony Music Vision and Sony Music Entertainment UK. It is directed by Mike Christie.

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Popular Music TV, said: “Following the huge wave of affection from BBC viewers that greeted WHAM! Last Christmas Unwrapped, I’m thrilled that we are able to tell the story of another of WHAM!’s legacy milestones. George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley’s momentous visit to China over forty years ago made global headlines, and now our viewers will be able to watch their spellbinding performances and see behind the scenes of their momentous visit for the first time on UK television.”

When will WHAM! 10 Days in China be released?

The broadcast will form part of an evening of WHAM! and George Michael-themed programming on BBC Two, while BBC Radio 2 will mark the occasion with coverage on Gary Davies’ Sounds of the 80s.

Before arriving on television, WHAM! 10 Days in China will receive a worldwide cinema release on 28 July through Trafalgar Releasing.

The film follows 2024’s WHAM! Last Christmas Unwrapped, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of the duo’s festive hit and chronicled how ‘Last Christmas’ became a global phenomenon.