Trump-loving Strictly star Thomas Skinner is suing the BBC ‘for rigging vote to get him off the show’

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner is launching legal action against the BBC, claiming the broadcaster manipulated the public vote to remove him from the series as early as possible.

Skinner, who rose to prominence on The Apprentice in 2019, was eliminated in week two of the current run after landing in the bottom two alongside professional partner Amy Dowden.

The results were based on judges’s scores from the first two weeks combined with a public vote. The BBC does not publish vote totals for individual contestants.

“Thomas is adamant he got a larger share of the public vote and believes he has the evidence to prove it” – a source close to Thomas Skinner

Skinner claims he has evidence that his share of the public vote was deliberately downplayed. A source told The Sun: “Thomas is adamant he got a larger share of the public vote and believes he has the evidence to prove it.

“He is determined to see it through, but there’s no way the BBC will take this sensational claim lying down.

“They’ll robustly defend any kinds of claims that the voting was rigged or fixed.”

In the dance-off, Skinner and Dowden – who had 29 judges’ points across two shows – faced former England rugby player Chris Robshaw and professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova, who had 30. All four judges voted to eliminate Skinner and Dowden, leaving Dowden in tears.

Skinner is also boycotting the series final, where eliminated contestants were due to return for a Class of 2025 group performance.

“Strictly Come Dancing’s ­public vote is robust and independently overseen and verified to ensure complete accuracy” – BBC spokesperson

One source said: “Thomas was asked back but said, ‘There’s absolutely no chance’.” The no-show comes as Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly prepare to host their final Strictly episode, with Amber Davies, George Clarke and Karen Carney competing for the Glitterball.

Those close to Skinner say he believes BBC bosses wanted him out amid controversy away from the ballroom, including a reported incident where he grabbed a reporter’s phone at a press event and revelations about infidelity. He has also spoken about receiving threats after meeting US vice president JD Vance.

He said at the time, “Since I posted that picture I’ve had loads of death threats. People saying they want me dead, saying I am this political ­figure that I’m actually not.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Strictly Come Dancing’s ­public vote is robust and independently overseen and verified to ensure complete accuracy.”

