Trump-loving Apprentice star Thomas Skinner reveals his exact Strictly fee after storming out of press event

Thomas Skinner has revealed the exact fee he’s being paid for Strictly Come Dancing after his dramatic walk-out at a press call earlier this week.

The former Apprentice star, 34, shocked journalists on Tuesday (9 September) when he abruptly left the event, grabbing a reporter’s phone. Addressing the incident himself, Skinner shared a statement on Instagram the following day in which he apologised and admitted he was still working to “move past difficult moments in his past”.

Despite speculation over whether the drama could affect his place in the competition, the BBC confirmed he will remain part of this year’s line-up. The series launches on 20 September.

“I’m getting ten grand for Strictly but seriously, I’d do it for a tenner” – Thomas Skinner revealing his show fee

Skinner has since disclosed that bosses at the broadcaster are paying him £10,000 for his appearance. “I’m getting ten grand for Strictly but seriously, I’d do it for a tenner,” he said in an interview with The Times. He has previously voiced frustration over other celebrities receiving higher fees for gigs and appearances, admitting that he’s still delivering mattresses in between Strictly rehearsals.

Explaining his storm out, Skinner told fans in his Instagram post: “To set the record straight off the back of yesterday, during one of the interviews, a journalist placed their phone on the table to record the conversation.

“I happened to catch a glimpse of the screen and saw numerous messages – not about Strictly, but about a personal story from my past.

“I’ve been through some difficult times in my life, which I’ve worked hard to move on from. In that moment, seeing it there caught me off guard. I felt it was best to step away and gather myself.

“This had nothing to do with the interviews or Strictly itself. I’m sorry I picked up someone else’s phone and I don’t even know if the journalist realised their messages were visible, and I don’t want to suggest any bad intentions on their part.

“What I do want to say is how excited I am to be part of Strictly this year. I’m so grateful for all the love, kindness and support I’ve been shown so far. It means the world to me, and I can’t wait to give it my all on that dancefloor. Bosh.”

Facing backlash due to his conservative political views

In a bid to move forward, Skinner later shared a lighthearted snap of himself in the makeup chair at Elstree Studios.

The Essex-native, who found fame on The Apprentice in 2019 and is known for his “bosh” catchphrase, has faced backlash since being announced for the series, largely due to his conservative political views.

He met with US Vice President JD Vance earlier this year and called him a “proper gent” in an Instagram post showing the pair together.

BBC director-general Tim Davie defended the decision to include Skinner, telling MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport committee: “That was not my decision, that was the production team looking for those people… who want to do Strictly, and those people they thought would be interesting to the audience.

“Clearly, we wouldn’t take anyone whose views are just beyond the pale, or we would see as completely unacceptable or not suitable, racist views, all those things, we wouldn’t accept them. But that’s not the case here, from what I know.”

Skinner previously told the Mail: “I’m not right wing. People are like sheep and just started saying it because I got invited to go to BBQ with JD Vance and I posted a picture with him.”

He added: “Who is gonna turn down an opportunity to meet the second most powerful man in the world?”

Responding to backlash over his casting, Skinner said: “Some people will hate you without ever really knowing you.”

When is Strictly Come Dancing 2025 coming to the BBC?

Strictly Come Dancing is set for our TV screens 20 September for the series launch show.