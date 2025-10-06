Russell Tovey says ‘vers is the best’ as he discusses Plainclothes character with Pedro Pascal

Attitude cover star, actor Russell Tovey, spoke about his Plainclothes character’s sexual dynamics, drawing on his own experiences during a candid conversation with Pedro Pascal.

The film, soon in UK cinemas, explores New York’s cruising culture in 1997, following young closeted cop Lucas (Tom Blyth), who is tasked with luring men cruising for sex, only to develop a romantic connection with Andrew (Tovey).

In a recent sit-down interview, the lead actor and the Fantastic Four: First Steps star spoke about the gay romance film for Man About Town.

“Vers is the best” – Russell Tovey speaking candidly about his character in Plainclothes

Tovey and Pascal discussed themes of shame, with Tovey noting that his character is “filled with shame but highly functioning, and he knows how to survive”.

Pascal commented, “He’s vers,” Tovey replied, “Yeah. And so is Lucas. It’s the best way to be. Vers is the best.”

Tovey went further into the film’s portrayal of sex, explaining his vision to depict safe sexual encounters: “I want condoms to be visible. I want Andrew to make sure that he’s kind to Lucas. He’s very clear and boundaried.”

“I was all over the shop” – Tovey on his first sexual encounters

Reflecting on his own experiences, Tovey admitted, “I would have liked my first experiences to be with someone like that. It wasn’t the case; I was all over the shop.”

Directed by Carmen Emmi, the film is based on real events. According to the trailer’s official synopsis, “Lucas finds himself torn between duty and desire.”

Blyth previously told Variety: “It was really intimate, really vivid, and [the intimacy coordinator] was incredible. It felt very organic.”

The cast also includes Agatha All Along actress Maria Dizzia, as well as Christian Cooke, Gabe Fazio, Amy Forsyth, and John Bedford Lloyd.

Plainclothes comes to UK cinemas 10 October 2025.