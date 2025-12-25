Timothée Chalamet took 20 real butt spankings until his cheeks were ‘red-hot’ for Marty Supreme scene

Timothée Chalamet insisted on performing a physically punishing spanking scene himself after a planned stunt double was dropped during filming of Marty Supreme.

The sports drama, which is released today (Christmas Day), stars the 29-year-old as Marty Mauser, a gifted but reckless table tennis player whose ambition brings him into conflict with hard-edged businessman Milton Rockwell, played by Kevin O’Leary.

In one scene, Marty asks Rockwell for forgiveness after failing to compete in a number of matches. The character is ordered to remove his trousers and is struck repeatedly with a paddle.

“I nailed his right cheek, and I think his eyeballs exploded out of his head” – Kevin O’Leary on spanking Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme

Production had initially arranged for a double to take Chalamet’s place, with a fake prop intended for the moment. However, when the paddle broke, the prop was replaced with a real wooden version – and Chalamet chose to stay in the scene for 20 long takes.

O’Leary told Us Weekly: “Timmy walked in [and] said, “No, it’s got to be my a**. I’m going to immortalize my a** on film in perpetuity.

“And he said, ‘I’m doing it.’ So we started whacking cheeks left and right and left and right to try and keep the red the same intensity.”

O’Leary added that he “could feel the heat off” Chalamet’s buttocks, with director Josh Safdie claiming he was “not hitting him hard enough” and the scene didn’t “look real”.

“I wound up like a baseball bat, and I nailed his right cheek, and I think his eyeballs exploded out of his head, and that’s what you see,” he joked.

O’Leary described Chalamet’s response as “still just great” and praised his commitment, calling him a “crazy trooper”. He also said the actor “deserves” an Oscar.

The cast of Marty Supreme also includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Fran Drescher and Tyler Okonma.

The movie premiered at the 2025 New York Film Festival, earning widespread acclaim, with critics praising Chalamet’s performance. It has also generated early awards buzz, including Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor

Currently Marty Supreme is a theatrical release and not yet available on streaming platforms, with digital and HBO Max windows expected in 2026.

