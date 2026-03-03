Tiffany Pollard confirms pronouns months after coming out as non-binary

Tiffany Pollard has confirmed the pronouns she uses, six months after coming out as non-binary.

Celebrity Big Brother star Pollard spoke about her pronouns during an interview on Ziwe’s YouTube channel.

Asked to define her race, Pollard said: “My race? I’m a good, southern chocolate brown, dark skin.” On gender she described herself as having both feminine and masculine qualities, saying her identity is non-binary and marked by fluid energy.

In response to a direct question about pronouns, Pollard said she uses “him, her, she and who and they”. When Ziwe asked if she also referred to herself as “that b***h”, Pollard responded with humour: “And that b***h! Was I supposed to say that? I don’t know where I am, but I love it.”

Pollard first spoke publicly about non-binary identity in 2025, explaining to Attitude that she feels both masculine and feminine simultaneously. “I’m so feminine and masculine at the same time,” she said while promoting her hosting role on the LGBTQ-focused reality competition Slayers: Wheel of Fate.

In the interview, Pollard also discussed her connection to the queer community, stating that she identifies as queer and sees representation on screen as important.

“We’re not going to stand back. If I can give my voice, stepping up and stepping out for the queer community, I’m always going to do that,” she said of hosting LGBTQ-themed television.

In addition to discussing gender and pronouns, Pollard has spoken previously about her sexuality. She has said she identifies as queer and has shared memories of early same-sex attraction that felt affirming to her.