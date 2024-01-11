Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor led The History of Sound reported to begin filming

It’s been a while since we’ve had any update on The History of Sound, a gay romance starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor. But this could be an exciting one.

The two actors are set to star as lovers in the gay romantic drama based on Ben Shattuck’s book of the same name. The project was first announced back in 2021 with the two actors attached.

In 2022, we heard from Mescal that the project wouldn’t begin filming that year due to scheduling conflicts. And last year we heard from director Oliver Hermanus that “It’s been 3 years in the planning, but here’s what I do next. Get ready!”

On Thursday (11 January) The X, formerly Twitter account FilmUpdates posted that the film was due to begin filming in March.

Oliver Hermanus’ adaptation of ‘THE HISTORY OF SOUND,’ starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, begins filming in March. pic.twitter.com/PMTnDfhOAg — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 11, 2024

The History of Sound will follow characters Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who ‘during the WW1 period, set out to record the lives, voices, and music of their countrymen.’

Speaking to Variety in 2021, Hermanus said of his leading men, “Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances.” He added: “This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound.”

Mescal most recently starred as Harry in All of Us Strangers opposite Andrew Scott. The two characters are neighbours who spark up a romance. O’Connor, notable for his role as Prince Charles in The Crown, came to prominence with roles such as God’s Own Country, where he played a gay farmer.

