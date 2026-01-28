The Apprentice’s Conor Galvin says school teasing over his sexuality drove him into business at 12

The Apprentice candidate Conor Galvin has said that being teased as a teenager, while also coming to terms with his sexuality, led him to start his first business at just 12 or 13 years old.

The 30-year-old, who is gay, said he turned to buying and selling products online as a form of escape. He ran the operation entirely from his bedroom in West Cork, Ireland and made a small income, an experience he says showed early signs of his desire to “work for himself”.

Galvin has since launched Press Print Paper, a start-up that turns photos from events and celebrations into custom, vintage-style newspapers featuring a news-style report of the occasion.

“After recovering from that, I just knew I had no greater fear than going back to that level” – Conor Galvin on how battling depression gave him perspective

The business gained attention during the 2024 All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final. Galvin used the event to promote Press Print Paper by handing out free samples to Clare supporters outside Croke Park.

He took photos of families and printed them alongside a detailed match report describing how Clare won the final. Speaking to Cork Beo, Galvin said: “I was listening to the radio and writing up the news report from the car, designed the newspaper from scratch. Then I wheeled my suitcase outside of Croke Park, which handles all the printing, dressed in a newsboy’s outfit. I was so nervous. I must’ve given out around 80 copies that day. I had to put away the Cork jersey for a while – there was a bigger task at hand. Over the next few weeks, I had loads of people reaching out looking to buy a copy for themselves.”

Galvin said he continued to develop his business mindset into adulthood, but struggled with depression in his early twenties while working as a waiter, taking a year off to recover.

When he later decided to start his own business and apply for The Apprentice, he said that experience gave him perspective. He said: “After recovering from that, I just knew I had no greater fear than going back to that level. Even though setting up a business was a higher risk, I knew that I could handle it.”

Galvin will appear on the 20th series of the BBC reality TV show, competing against 19 other candidates, all aiming to impress Lord Sugar and win a £250,000 investment.

Press Print Paper operates across Ireland, the UK, and internationally at major landmarks, sporting events, festivals and private functions. Galvin aims to expand his business into London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Galvin’s official business website reads: “We take pride in blending the classic charm of old-school print with the magic of modern event photography.”

The Apprentice returns 29 January on BBC One and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

