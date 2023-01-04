Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp hints at Will’s future

Fans are eagerly awaiting the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things and Noah Schnapp has provided a hint at what to expect.

Ahead of the popular sci-fi’s fifth instalment, Schnapp revealed his character, Will Byers, will be key to the series’ conclusion.

The 18-year-old actor, in an interview with Forbes (26 December), shared he’s “very, very excited for what’s to come.”

“I think they did a great job with Will’s character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to,” Schnapp added.

To close out #StrangerThingsDay, very excited to reveal that the Stranger Things 5 premiere episode is titled…



THE CRAWL pic.twitter.com/QosrkNZcRi — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

“The way they closed the show is just perfect — the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will,” he teased.

In the latest season of Stranger Things, Will’s character arc contained heavy subtext that he is queer.

With longing looks in Mike’s (Finn Wolfhard) direction, many thought Will’s storyline would be gay.

Schnapp later confirmed fan theories when he shared that Will “is gay and he does love Mike”.

Schnapp clarified it’s “100 percent clear” noting the character’s sexuality had long been hinted at.

While the fate of these teenage characters remains up in the air, an exploration of Will’s sexuality may feature.

Last year, speaking to Variety about Will’s future, Schnapp stated his character is experiencing “multifaceted trauma that goes years back.”

“He was taken by the Demogorgon and then his friends, they never acknowledged him, and now he’s scared to come out and doesn’t know if they’ll accept him.”

We’ll have to wait and see if we get any exploration of Will’s queerness. But not for long as season five of Stranger Things is set to start filming in Spring 2023.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.