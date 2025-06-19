Stephen Fry distances himself from ‘lost cause’ JK Rowling: ‘She has been radicalised’

Stephen Fry has spoken out against JK Rowling in a recent public appearance.

Fry, who famously narrated all of Rowling’s Harry Potter audiobooks and has previously stuck by the author whom he referred to as a friend, spoke about her at a live recording of podcast The Show People at the Two Brewers in Clapham this week.

“She has been radicalised, I fear, and it may be she has been radicalised by TERFs, but also by the vitriol that is thrown at her,” Fry said to host Andrew Keates, as reported by the MailOnline.

“It is unhelpful and only hardens her and will only continue to harden her I am afraid. I am not saying that she not be called out when she says things that are really cruel, wrong and mocking,” Fry went on. “She seems to be a lost cause for us.”

Despite having previously refused to break ties with the Harry Potter creator, on this occasion Fry was emphatic in his disagreement with her views and actions.

“I disagree profoundly with her on this subject,” he stated. “I am angry she does not disavow some of the more revolting and truly horrible, destructive violently destructive things that people say. She does not attack those at all.

“She says things that are inflammatory and contemptuous, mocking and add to a terribly distressing time for trans people,” Fry continued. “She has crowed at the success of legislation in Scotland and elsewhere declaring things about gender.

“So I am very happy to go on the record to say that I am really angry about that,” he declared. “My view about all things of sharp and difficult nature is that is is much more important to be effective than to be right.”

“I am sorry because I always liked her company,” – Stephen Fry on JK Rowling

Fry, who in 2021 said of Rowling: “She’s a friend and will remain a friend,” lamented the friendship he once shared with the anti-trans campaigner.

“I am sorry because I always liked her company,” he said. “I found her charming, funny and interesting and then this thing happened and it completely altered the way she talks and engages with the world now.”