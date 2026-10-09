Russell T Davies reveals he’s discussed Tip Toe series 2 with Channel 4: ‘I’m still so tempted’

Russell T Davies has revealed he has discussed a second series of Tip Toe with Channel 4, but is unsure whether there is more story to tell.

In his new book, The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television, published yesterday (8 October), the screenwriter reflected on the challenges of writing returning dramas and reveals that conversations about a follow-up to Tip Toe have already taken place.

“We’ve actually talked to Channel 4 about another series – I think Tip Toe Two is such a good title!” Davies wrote.

“But I can’t help it, I’m still so tempted” – Russell T Davies on a potential Tip Toe series 2

However, the writer admitted he is not convinced the series should continue, particularly following the death of Alan Cumming’s character, Leo Struthers.

“As I sit here now, looking at 2027, I don’t think I’m going to do it,” he penned. “With the death of Leo Struthers, the story is done, surely?”

Despite those reservations, Davies said he is still drawn to the possibility of returning to the characters and the world he created.

“But I can’t help it, I’m still so tempted,” he continued. “I love those characters, and some of them haven’t said much yet.

“The tale of Calico Road is over, but there’s a great big city beyond that. There are even other sorts of keys…”

Davies concluded that he has yet to make a decision, leaving the door open to a potential continuation of the Tip Toe universe.

“The problem is, writers will very often think, Oh, I’ll do that in Series Two,” he wrote, describing how he reads scripts that appear to be “treading water” while saving their biggest moments for a potential future instalment.

What is Tip Toe about?

Five-part thriller Tip Toe starred Cumming as Leo, a gay bar owner in Manchester’s Canal Street, and David Morrissey as Clive Goss, his neighbour, an electrician whose immersion in online radicalisation fuel a dangerous feud. The series explores homophobia, social division and the consequences of hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Tip Toe was the recipient of the Television Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.

The Queerest of Folk: A Life in Television by Russell T Davies is available to buy now.