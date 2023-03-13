Rose McGowan shares sweet message to Charmed fans: ‘It’s been my honour to be a part of raising magical beings’

Rose McGowan has reflected on the legacy and LGBTQ fanbase of Charmed in a new interview with Attitude.

Speaking to us for the show’s 25th anniversary, the star shared that acting on the show was initially daunting, but the loving fanbase welcomed her with open arms.

Rose played Paige Matthews, the long-lost sister of Piper and Phoebe who helps to reunite the Power of Three in season four.

Rose joined Charmed at the start of Series 4 in 2001 following Shannen Doherty’s exit.

“So many fans still love Charmed that it doesn’t really feel like the past” – Rose McGowan

At this point, Charmed was already a success at The WB with a fanbase rallying around the show.

“Joining an established show was intense in a way that I only realised afterwards,” she remembers. “I was told I’d fail and that the show would fail. Well, I didn’t and it didn’t!”

She recounts that the Charmed era of her life was a “special and unique” time.

“There is nostalgia for when we were filming, but so many fans still love Charmed that it doesn’t really feel like the past,” she adds.

Despite the show’s finale in 2006, the love for Charmed continues even today.

Rose noted that Charmed‘s “special magic” is so long-lasting it “seems to live forever.”

“I’m proudest of having a place in so many people’s lives, truly an amazing accomplishment,” Rose also shared. “It has been my honour to be a part of raising magical beings all over the world.”

As writer Ryan Cahill discusses in his wider feature (which you can read here): “Rose’s remarkable strength and resilience is apparent both on and off-screen: the actress-turned-activist, who has been an outspoken voice against sexual impropriety and violence for years, will go down in history as an instrumental voice in the still-continuing MeToo movement. (Here, Rolling Stone US offers a comprehensive timeline of her achievements and public statements in this space, as well as her allegations against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.)”