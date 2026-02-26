Red, White & Royal Wedding BTS snaps show Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine back in action

Following the start of production on the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel earlier this year, author Casey McQuiston is taking viewers behind the scenes.

The 2023 Amazon MGM Studios film, inspired by McQuiston’s book of the same name, has now been updated with details on Red, White & Royal Wedding.

In behind-the-scenes shots with leading actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, the trio looked excited as they travelled overseas to London to film.

“Anybody know these guys?” – Casey McQuiston pens under a behind-the-scenes shot with Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine

“Anybody know these guys?” the author teased, causing excitement among fans. “I’m screaming so much right now,” one penned. “The best trio ever,” another said.

In another video, narrated by McQuiston on the official Red, White & Royal Blue Instagram page, the co-writer of the sequel took us to London.

Introducing Red, White & Royal Wedding, they set the scene as they began filming in London: “I am here in London. We are filming the sequel. We are back in action.”

“Did you just fucking say Lena Headey” – McQuiston on Lena Headey being cast for Red, White & Royal Wedding

“The casting news was so exciting, I was literally in a coffee shop. I leaned really close to my phone and I was like: ‘Did you just fucking say Lena Headey?'”

Headey has joined the cast of Red, White & Royal Wedding, announced in January 2026, to play the role of Princess Catherine.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel of the same name, the upcoming film will see Princess Beatrice (Bea) marry her longtime girlfriend Catherine (Cat), with Alex and Henry in attendance.

Jamie Babbit is set to direct the sequel, replacing Matthew López

Jamie Babbit, whose credits include But I’m a Cheerleader and Only Murders in the Building starring Selena Gomez, is set to direct, replacing Matthew López, who directed the first film.

The Red, White & Royal Blue sequel does not have a confirmed release date. However, the first film is available to stream on Prime Video.