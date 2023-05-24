Red, White & Royal Blue unveils new tie-in book cover ahead of film’s release

Red, White & Royal Blue has got itself an all-new tie-in book cover and we are loving it.

Casey McQuiston’s 2019 New York Times bestseller is the basis for the upcoming royal rom-com, starring Cinderella’s Nicholas Galitzine and Minx’s Taylor Zakhar Perez.

The new tie-in image sees the son of the President of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez) and British Prince Henry (Galitzine) sharing a fancy sofa.

A new poster for ‘RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE’ starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.



The film debuts on Prime Video on August 11. pic.twitter.com/VHpfKypvUn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 24, 2023

Both men are suited up in dapper looks, their legs are interlaced and Alex’s hand lingers on Henry’s knee. They are both grinning wide as they look into eachother’s eyes.

“Love who you want. It’s good foreign policy,” the Red, White & Royal Blue tagline reads.

As the official synopsis details: “Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue.”

“Love who you want. It’s good foreign policy”

However, things change when an altercation between the pair creates press buzz about potential US-British relations damage.

“Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce’.”

Their icy relationship thaws into something unexpectedly tentative and the developing friendship has the possibility of becoming something more.

Red, White & Royal Blue new cover. (Image: Prime Video)

The R-rated rom-com will feature “language, some sexual content, and partial nudity.”

The cast also includes Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont, the President of the United States.

The motion picture edition of the book will be on stands on July 4th.

Red, White & Royal Blue will premiere globally on August 11th on Prime Video.