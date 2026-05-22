Phil Dunning on how comedy helped him connect with his mum and his BAFTA-nominated hit Smoggie Queens

Phil Dunning has appeared on the Attitude Presents: Out with Suzi Ruffell podcast, talking through all things comedy.

Known for his brilliantly surreal humour and standout roles in hits like Feel Good and Am I Being Unreasonable?, Dunning has taken the British comedy landscape by storm. His self-penned BBC comedy series, Smoggie Queens, recently took home Best Comedy Series at the Broadcast Digital Awards and clinched a double win at the Royal Television Society North East and Borders Awards.

If that wasn’t enough, the critically acclaimed show also scooped up three BAFTA nominations. Phil had the opportunity to take a very special plus one to the star-studded awards.

“I had our gang of Smoggie Queens cast and producers, and my mum was there as well,” Phil tells host Suzi Ruffell, reflecting on the whirlwind experience. “I was like, my mum’s going to sit next to me at the BAFTAs. This might never happen again!” Dunning reveals.

For Phil, sharing these monumental career milestones with his mother is incredibly close to his heart. During the candid episode, he opens up about growing up queer and looking to television comedy as a bridge to connect with his family.

“There was always a thing when I was watching TV with my parents, and especially my mum, where – because it was rare when I was young to see queer people on TV, if Lily Savage came on, or just any queer person, I was kind of watching [my mum] out of the side of my eyes,” Phil shares. “Like, is she laughing? Is she enjoying this person’s comedy? You’re sort of looking for approval via someone else.”

This longing for connection and representation even influenced his live comedy habits. When first starting out, Phil recalls frequently dragging his mum along to watch established gay stand-ups like Tom Allen. “I was like, he’s a gay man, he’s like me mum, do you approve?” he admits. “I just want my mum to be proud of me… and she just loved Tom. It was one of those things that was really nice and we bonded over.”

Driven by legendary, surreal comedy acts like French and Saunders and Vic and Bob, Phil’s unique creative spark showed itself at an early age. He recalls demanding a long blonde wig from his parents for Christmas when he was just six or seven years old to kickstart a massive dress-up box. “I just used to do shows. I was one of those kids,” he laughs, remembering how he would encourage neighbourhood friends and even his baby sister into wigs and costumes to put on living room productions.

With a highly anticipated second series of Smoggie Queens on the horizon, Phil’s advice for anyone listening who might feel isolated or inspired by his journey is simple: build your own community.

“Find people that are on your wavelength,” Phil says. “Because if you are in a place where not many people understand you, just know that there are other people that do, and that will get you. They’re not far away… you will find them.”

New episodes of Attitude Presents: Out with Suzi Ruffell are released every Friday. Other guests confirmed so far include Munroe Bergdorf, Dan Gillespie Sells, Phil Dunning, Peter Tatchell, Megan Jayne Crabbe, Farrel Hegarty and Bradley Riches.