Tia Kofi, Bradley Riches, Phil Dunning and more confirmed for Attitude’s new podcast

Attitude’s new podcast Attitude Presents: Out with Suzi Ruffell is launching on 1 May, with two episodes and a guest list packed to the brim with queer goodness.

The new series marks a relaunch of comedian Suzi Ruffell‘s long-running podcast Out with Suzi Ruffell, which returns in a new partnership with Attitude.

It will kick off this Friday with two episodes: one featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race star and broadcaster Tia Kofi and another with Attitude editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou. New episodes will launch every Friday.

“I am so excited to share these conversations,” Ruffell told Attitude, adding: “I have been blown away by the stories and insight the guests share. I hope the audience enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Attitude Presents: Out with Suzi Ruffell guests

Other guests confirmed so far include Munroe Bergdorf, Dan Gillespie Sells, Phil Dunning, Peter Tatchell, Megan Jayne Crabbe, Farrel Hegarty and Bradley Riches.

New to this series, every episode is being filmed and will be available on Attitude’s YouTube channel alongside audio releases on all major platforms, bringing the show to a wider audience.

The listeners’ emails segment also returns as separate audio episodes, with Ruffell sharing messages from the community each week. Submissions can be sent by emailing here.

How to listen

Attitude Presents: Out with Suzi Ruffell launches on 1 May on all major podcast platforms and on Attitude’s YouTube channel. You can listen to episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or where you normally get your podcasts.