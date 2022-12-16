Luke Evans says film with Billy Porter is ‘Kramer vs Kramer for the gay community’

Luke Evans has spoken about his upcoming divorce drama Our Son, in which he and co-star Billy Porter play husbands with an eight-year-old son.



In a recent interview with Attitude, to be released in full next week, movie star Luke explained: “Billy and myself play husbands going through a divorce. It’s extremely traumatic and painful. We have an eight year old son.”



“It’s Kramer vs. Kramer for the gay community, now,” the star furthermore added, referring to the Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman-starring 1978 drama.

Bill Oliver is directing the film. Oliver also wrote the screenplay, alongside Peter Nickowitz. Good Grief is expected to be released in 2023.

“A strong gay role in a gay story”

In our interview, Luke also teased his upcoming film with Dan Levy, Good Grief. “I’ve wrapped up my part, and loved every second of it,” the Beauty and the Beast star said.

“It’s been an absolute joy.”

Luke says he’s played gay men in three roles back to back (Image: Provided)

“I’ve just shot [two films and one TV show] and played gay in each of them,” Luke further told us, referring Good Grief, Our Son and the Nicole Kidman-starring TV show Nine Perfect Strangers.

Added Luke: “It’s been very nice to actually finally find a real strong gay role in a gay story that I wanted to dig my teeth into.

“I definitely found that this year, weirdly.”

Luke recently released his second album A Song For You. Moreover, he’ll soon appear in TV special Luke Evans Showtime!

The programme airs on 22 December on BBC One Wales and BBC Two.