Nikki Glaser reveals Caitlyn Jenner threatened to drop out of Comedy Central Roast over a risqué joke about her

American comedian Nikki Glaser has spoken about an incident in which Caitlyn Jenner nearly dropped out of an event they were both involved in because of a joke Glaser was planning to say.

Speaking at the Time100 Summit in New York, the Golden Globes host recalled a time she was preparing material for a Comedy Central Roast which included a jibe at the former Olympian turned reality TV star, as per Variety.

Glaser previously referred to the joke in an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2019. She told Stern then about a joke along the lines of: “Caitlyn Jenner, what a beautiful woman… you killed with your car four years ago. [You are] one woman who can’t menstruate but still manages to have blood on her hands.”

The joke refers to Jenner’s involvement in a 2015 fatal car crash which claimed the life of 69-year-old Kim Howe. Glaser was also poking fun at Jenner’s identity as a transgender woman.

The comedian explained that Comedy Central execs encouraged her not to run the joke by Jenner in advance of the special as they suspected she would drop out if she heard about it. However, Jenner caught wind of it and communicated to Glaser that she would not participate if the joke was told.

“[Jenner] said if there’s a joke like that, I don’t want to be a part of it,” Glaser said. “As soon as I heard that, I go, ‘OK, I’ll take it out.’ I just needed to hear it from her.”

Glaser went on to say that she had previously been advised by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to confer with the subjects of her controversial jokes before performing them on television. “If you’re worried about a joke and how it’s going to go over, just ask them,” Kimmel told her.

Glaser was recently confirmed to be hosting the Golden Globes for a second time next year.