Nicola Coughlan slams HBO Harry Potter series after raising nearly £120,000 for trans charity

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has delivered harsh words for the upcoming HBO Harry Potter television series, stating that she “wouldn’t touch it with a barge pole”.

Coughlan’s words come in response to recent news that Harry Potter author and creator JK Rowling donated £70,000 to the anti-trans group For Women Scotland’s legal battle to secure the recent Supreme Court ruling which determined that the term ‘woman’ refers only to “biological women”.

Taking to her Instagram story, Coughlan wrote: “Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a 10ft pole.”

Nicola Coughlan has raised over £70,000 and counting for Not A Phase, a charity committed to uplifting and improving the lives of trans people across the UK:



Furthermore, the Derry Girls star also shared a video message with her thoughts on the Supreme Court ruling. “Like many people I am completely horrified by the Supreme Court’s ruling yesterday about trans people,” she began.

“To see an already marginalised community being further attacked and attacked in law is really stomach churning and disgusting, and to see people celebrate it is more stomach-churning and disgusting.

“I want to start a fundraiser for Not A Phase who are an incredible trans charity in the UK,” she explained. “I will match any donation up to £10,000. I would urge you to donate and share.

“Now is the time to speak up and make your voice heard and let your trans, nonbinary friends know that you’re there for them”

“If you are a cisgender person who is an ally of a trans person, I think now is the time to just sort of speak up and make your voice heard and let your trans, nonbinary friends and just the community at large know that you’re there for them and will keep fighting for them.”

Later the Doctor Who actress shared an update on the fundraiser’s progress, writing on her Instagram story: “Nearly 100k thanks to you kind and brilliant people so delighted for Not A Phase”.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised £118,507.66, against a currrent target of £130,000. Stars such as Heartstopper actor Joe Locke and Big Brother host Will Best have donated to Coughlan’s fundraiser.

Graham Linehan, the creator of television shows like Father Ted who has received much criticism for his anti-trans views, has criticised Coughlan for her actions. In a post on X, the writer said: “Nicola Coughlan, a key figure in my own cancellation, spent £10,000 to put male rapists back in women’s prisons.”

