Nathan Lane says ‘homophobia is alive and well’ in Hollywood and reveals role he didn’t get because he’s gay

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story actor Nathan Lane has spoken out about his experience as an out gay man in Hollywood, stating that he believes “homophobia is alive and well still.”

Lane, who is preparing for the premiere of his new queer sitcom Mid-Century Modern in which he stars opposite Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham, gave an interview with Vanity Fair in which he revealed one incident of his sexuality preventing him from securing a role.

In 1996, the actor was up for the role of basketball player Michael Jordan’s assistant in the sports-comedy Space Jam though he was ultimately passed over for Seinfeld actor Wayne Knight.

“I was told [being gay did] impact a movie that I didn’t really care about: Space Jam. I was up for the part that the guy from Seinfeld wound up playing,” he said. “I was up for that part. Apparently the director saw me hosting the Tony Awards and thought that suggested I was too gay to play the part. So thank God, I didn’t have to do Space Jam.”

The Good Wife actor continued to say: “But I don’t know. I’ll never know what people say. Homophobia is alive and well still. Before I die, it would be lovely to get to play a juicy, serious supporting role in some film. That’s why I’m very grateful to Ryan Murphy.”

Murphy is a producer on Mid-Century Modern. The pair have also previously collaborated on Monsters and The People vs OJ Simpson.

Lane also admitted that he received feedback from his former agent that his gay “lifestyle” may have prevented him from capitalising on the success of the 1996 Nicholas Cage drama The Birdcage in which he co-starred. “He said, ‘Maybe if you weren’t so open about your lifestyle, it would have.’ And was an old queen telling me this. So I left him,” Lane recalled. “Mike Nichols sent me to CAA. But no, there weren’t a lot of opportunities.”

The actor also revealed that he is following in the footsteps of Rosie O’Donnell by contemplating a move to Ireland following the re-election of Donald Trump as president of the US.

Speaking of the current political climate in America, Lane commented: “Yeah, it’s terrifying. I’ve applied for my Irish citizenship. I don’t know where this is headed. It doesn’t at the moment look good.”

“You can’t help but be reminded of Germany in the ’30s, that he’s convinced the majority of this country that he cares about them,” Lane went on.