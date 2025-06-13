Naomi Watts’s trans teen daughter names Hunter Schafer and Alex Consani as role models

Kai Schreiber, the teenage daughter of actors Naomi Watts and Liev Screiber, has spoken out about her ambitions to be a supermodel and how she looks up to the “older generation” of trans stars like Hunter Schafer and Alex Consani.

In a recent interview with Interview magazine, Schreiber, who is 16 years old, was asked what her ambitions for the future are. “I want to be a supermodel. Period. I’ve been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film.

“Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it,” the teenager went on. “I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn.”

When asked by the publication who she looks up to, the aspiring model listed a number of prominent trans figures. “As a young trans girl, I’m always going to look up to the older generation of transgender people, especially in fashion. People like Alex Consani, Hunter Schafer, Hari Nef, Dara, Richie Shazam, Colin Jones, and so many more,” she said.

“It’s so great that there’s a strong community of us in the fashion world; it’s really a doll takeover. It’s important to all of us to have a sense of community, especially when we’re under such hostile attack.”

Schreiber has been expressing her gender identity from a young age with the support of her famous parents. In 2017, Liev received praise for allowing his child to dress up as the female DC Comics character Harley Quinn when she was just 9 years old.

Kai made her catwalk debut earlier this year, walking the runway for Valentino in Paris Fashion Week. In an Instagram post on the teen’s page, father Liev commented underneath photos of his daughter on the runway, simply saying: “Beyond beyond Kai.”

Meanwhile, mother Naomi also commented saying: “Be still my beating heart!! 🙌♥️🙌 bravo darling ILSM and what a show!!”

Kai is signed to IMG Models.

Earlier this year, Alex Consani took home the prize for Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards, making her the first ever publicly transgender person to win the prize.