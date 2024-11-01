Mawaan Rizwan on kissing Russell Tovey, his music and coming out (exclusive)

Mawaan Rizwan has opened up about his hit BBC sitcom Juice, his family, coming out and representation in an exclusive behind the scenes video to accompany his recent Attitude cover interview.

Rizwan, who was awarded the Comedy Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, said that Juice, which won him a BAFTA earlier this year, opened up about the queer representation in the show.

“I definitely felt quite comfortable portraying an authentic queer relationship because it came from a place of wanting to see a relationship like this on screen,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve seen a lot of it and I was craving that, so it was very joyful to write in that regard.”

In the show, Rizwan’s character Jamma is in a relationship with Guy, an older therapist played by Russell Tovey.

“The whole show was just really an excuse to kiss Russell Tovey on the tax payers money,” Rizwan joked. “I am amazed I got away with that. Russell is such a beautifully dynamic actor and it’s a joy to work with him. He can be funny, but also do the emotions of a scene. I’ve always admired him.”

Rizwan also spoke about his music, noting that Grace Jones was a big influence on his work.

“She’s always a reminder of being able to do multiple disciplines,” he said of the ‘Slave to the Rhythm’ singer. “[She] gives quality and art and silhouettes.”

He said that performing at Glastonbury Festival with his band Mawaan and the Tracksuits earlier this year was “electric”, adding: “As a kid, all I wanted was to rock out on stage with a band. I’m getting to do that and it feels great. My inner rockstar is very happy.”

Mawaan Rizwan in the latest issue of Attitude (Image: Attitude/Tom Johnson)

In the video, Rizwan was similarly asked about his coming out experience.

“[It’s] not something I talk about a lot,” he said. “I kind of put it all in my art, you know? I definitely think through my projects I’m exercising a lot of authenticity and freedom in writing things for myself, and being able to perform stuff that I feel otherwise wasn’t afforded to me.”

Finally, on winning the Comedy Award at the Attitude Awards, he said: “It feels lovely to be acknowledged… I’ve been doing this for a hot minute and it feels lovely when it feels like your work is resonating with people, especially the queer community.”

