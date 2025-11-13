Matt Bomer praises Fellow Travellers co-star Jonathan Bailey for historic People’s Sexiest Man Alive title

Matt Bomer has reacted to his Fellow Travellers co-star Jonathan Bailey being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, calling the recognition “long overdue”.

The actors worked together on Showtime’s 2023 miniseries adaptation of Thomas Mallon’s novel, with Bomer playing Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller and Bailey as Timothy “Skippy” Laughlin.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bomer said: “I’m glad the world has finally woken up to what we’ve all known for years, and I could not be more proud and happy for Johnny. I love him dearly, and he is more than deserving of this title. It’s long overdue.”

“I can’t believe it’s taken until 2025, but I’m just grateful that we’re here today” – Matt Bomer on Jonathan Bailey being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

He reflected on the timing of the award, adding: “Part of me feels like I can’t believe it’s taken until 2025, but I’m just grateful that we’re here today. I think you have to put that aside and then say, hey, progress is progress, and this is phenomenal. And I’m glad that Jonny was the guy. He’s the perfect person to hold the mantle.”

Last week saw former Attitude cover star Bailey make history as the first publicly gay man to receive the highly-coveted title.

The 37-year-old British actor, recognised for his charming roles in Wicked and Bridgerton, “has become one of the most irresistible stars in Hollywood,” writes People.

Announced 3 November, he said in his cover interview: “It’s a huge honour. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

“It’s an honour of a lifetime” – Bailey on being recognised by the magazine

The announcement was revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Bailey expressed excitement and disbelief over the title.

“I mean, it’s an honour of a lifetime,” the British actor said on the late-night talk show. Bailey’s feature marks the magazine’s 40th anniversary and succeeds John Krasinski, who was named the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

He continued: “I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine have invited someone in to bestow this honour on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man.”

Posing shirtless on the front cover with his dog Benson, Bailey opened up about what he looks for in a partner – and what is an instant deal-breaker.