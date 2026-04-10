Malcolm in the Middle revival introduces non-binary sibling played by Vaughan Murrae

The revival of Malcolm in the Middle introduces a new member of the Wilkerson family, with Vaughan Murrae cast as Malcolm’s non-binary sibling, Kelly.

Titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, the four-part reboot picks up more than 20 years after the original series ended, bringing the chaotic family firmly into the present day.

The episodes, released today (10 April), follow Malcolm as an adult as he reunites with his parents for their 40th wedding anniversary.

“I think it’s really nice to have a character that that’s just a facet of their personality as opposed to the entire story” – executive producer Tracy Katsky on casting Kelly

Frankie Muniz returns in the title role, alongside Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek as Hal and Lois. The trio anchor the revival, which keeps the show’s original tone while updating where the characters have ended up.

Executive producer Tracy Katsky said the decision to cast Murrae was about normalising queer identities rather than building storylines around them.

“Three out of four of our kids are queer, and without making it a thing and without making an issue, I think it’s really nice to have a character that that’s just a facet of their personality as opposed to the entire story,” Katsky told Deadline.

Murrae, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, joins the cast following roles in The Way Home and The Solutioneers, as well as the films I Like Movies and Before I Change My Mind.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is available to stream now on Disney+ in the UK and US

The revival also updates existing characters. Stevie Kenarban, Malcolm’s childhood best friend, is now portrayed as gay and raising a family, reflecting the passage of time since the original run ended in 2006.

Created by Linwood Boomer, the original series ran for seven seasons and won multiple Emmy Awards, helping to launch Cranston’s career before Breaking Bad.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair is available to stream now on Disney+ in the UK and US.