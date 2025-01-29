Drag Race season 17 contestant Lexi Love has come out as HIV positive in a series of emotional and politically charged Instagram posts.

Responding to recent news that the Trump admistration has removed all information and resources related to HIV from White House website, Love took to Instagram to share an infographic about the news from the NOH8 campaign.

“My health and well being as an entertainer is at risk now,” the star wrote in her caption. “I am personally affected by this stance and will work to use this new platform to not only find resources for myself but those who I am connected to socially and here! I’m so sorry everyone! This is hard and it’s frustrating and it’s insulting.”

“I still will continue to love myself and you should continue to do so as well,” she continued. “No matter the road we are headed down…….. feels like the g*d d*m* Oregon Trail!?!?!? WTAF,” the performer concluded.

The President has also, this week, moved to stop the supply of life-saving HIV drugs to poor countries, as per Reuters.

Love, who hails from Kentucky and is the American ambassador for the drag House of Versace (founded by Drag Race UK star Krystal Versace), returned to the platform only hours later, sharing a screenshot of the comment section from her original post. In the screenshot someone can be seen asking Love: “How many people were using the federal website for HIV resources tho?”

“I do not think that’s a kind question to even begin to ask,” she stars to respond.

“I actually utilized the government funded program for over 10 years and it’s the only reason that I am alive today. I really didn’t think I’d have to explain that to prove the gravity of this,” she continues.

She captions her post: “My heart is broken for the lack of education surrounding HIV protection in our community; I really did not think that I would have to explain myself like this today but it seems appropriate and necessary.”

Love is currently competing in the 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The transgender queen is proving to be a hit with fans and judges alike, having avoided the bottom two for the first four episodes and winning the second week’s challenge.