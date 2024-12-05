 Skip to main content

Home Culture Culture Film & TV

5 December 2024 2:35 PM

It’s time to meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17!

Start up your engines - RuPaul's Drag Race is back with a new cast of queens

By Gary Grimes

Start up your engines because we are nearly at the precipice of a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the new cast of queens set to battle it out for the crown have just been re-vealed.

Kicking off on 4 January 2025, this season’s crop of hopefuls will be battling it out to take home the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar – plus a sweet $200,000 cash prize.

We’re told the first episode will see the cast compete in “Drag Queens Got Talent” in a bid to impress Mama Ru, Michelle Visage and co. This season will also see the return of the gag-worthy “Rate-A-Queen” scoring system, but this time with an all-new twist.

Also back is Untucked, where fans can tune in to get all the behind-the-scenes drama and gossip directly after the 90-minute-long main episode finishes at 3:00AM GMT on WOW Presents Plus.

For now though, why not familiarise yourself with the Season 17 cast photos below? Or to find out more about each new queen simply check out the video above.

Acacia Forgot – Los Angeles, CA | @acaciaforgot

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Acacia Forgot (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Arrietty – Seattle, WA | @arrietty_theelf

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Arietty (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Crystal Envy – Asbury Park, NJ | @thecrystalenvy

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Crystal Envy (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Hormona Lisa – Chattanooga, TN | @hormona_lisa

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Hormona Lisa (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Jewels Sparkles – Tampa, FL | @thejewelssparkles

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Jewels Sparkles (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Joella – Los Angeles, CA | @thejoelladynasty

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Joella (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Kori King – Randolph, MA | @koriking 

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Kori King (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Lana Ja’Rae – New York, NY | @lanajarae

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Lana Ja’Rae (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Lexi Love – Nashville, KY | @mslexilove

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Lexi Love (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Lucky Starzzz – Miami, FL | @theluckystarzzz

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Lucy Starzzz (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Lydia B Kollins – Pittsburgh, PA | @foreheadbrows

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Lydia B Kollins (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Onya Nurve – Cleveland, OH | @onyanurve

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Onya Nurve (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Sam Star – Leeds, AL | @samstarqueen

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Sam Star (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

Suzie Toot – Fort Lauderdale, FL | @suzie.toot

A drag queen against a water-themed blue backdrop
Suzie Toot (Image: WOW Presents Plus)

The new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus for UK viewers on 4 January 2025.

In This Article: