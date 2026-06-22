Kylie Minogue is cast in new film Tangled Up in Blue with Quentin Tarantino

Kylie Minogue has been cast in a new film titled Tangled Up in Blue, starring alongside Quentin Tarantino.

The news, confirmed by Variety, comes after Minogue was spotted on set dining with Tarantino whilst filming in a Welsh seaside town.

The Princess of Pop was snapped filming a funeral scene in Porthcawl at Newton Church, as well as at a wake location at the Saltwater Inn.

Kylie Minogue will star alongside Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella and more

Directed and written by Jamie Adams, the cast also includes Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella, RZA, Karen Paullada, Julian Lewis Jones, Craig Russell and Siwan Morris.

Paullada shared behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram yesterday, writing she had an “awesome” time filming with the cast and praising Adams for steering the project.

The film is produced by Visor Entertainment, with Sabine Stener, Randy Kleinman and Jordan Yale Levine producing.

Minogue’s last acting project was in 2025

Tangled Up in Blue marks Minogue’s latest acting project, following her guest appearance in the 2025 Netflix series The Residence.

The singer has continued her work with Netflix with her 2026 tell-all docuseries Kylie, in which she revisits the archives, reflecting on nearly four decades of music.

Minogue was praised for her candid accounts of former lovers, difficult moments with the press, and revealed a second cancer diagnosis that was withheld from the public.

“My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021” – Minogue reveals her second cancer diagnosis

“My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself,” said Minogue. “Not like the first time.”

In May 2005, Minogue was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer at age 36, pausing her Showgirl world tour to begin treatment. She was declared cancer-free in 2006.

As of writing this, there is no official release date or synopsis for Tangled Up in Blue.