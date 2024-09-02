Kit Connor reveals Heartstopper sex scenes took ‘about seven hours’ to film

Kit Connor has spilled more details about the upcoming Heartstopper season three, specifically when it comes to the new season’s spicier scenes.

The upcoming third season of Heartstopper, which premieres on Netflix 3 October, will see Connor’s character Nick and his boyfriend Charlie, played by Joe Locke, take their relationship to the next level as things heat up between the couple.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 20-year-old British actor said that his close relationship with Locke made the more charged on-screen moments easier to handle. The show also employed an intimacy coordinator to make sure everyone feels safe.

“We’ve been taking baby steps,” he said. “Season one, [the intimacy coordinator] would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands. And now we’re doing sex scenes.”

“We shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!” – Kit Connor

Filming these more intimate scenes was a time-consuming process. “We shot a lot of footage for them,” Connor said. “Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!”

In fact, Connor isn’t the only star discussing the LGBTQ+ teen drama’s more adult tone. In an interview with Variety, Joe Locke said that the second half of the show’s new season was all “about sex”.

“[It’s] almost like being in season one again with the first-ever kissing scene,” he explained. “Me and Kit are so comfortable with each other, but it’s still a vulnerable thing to do.”

Meanwhile, in a statement about the show’s third season, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman said that show was maturing as the characters grow up.

“Mental health, sex, university ambitions and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood,” they said.

Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix now. Season three premieres on 3 October.