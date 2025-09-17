Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofia Gascón starts work on first project after resurfaced tweets scandal

Karla Sofía Gascón has started filming her first project since her resurfaced tweets sparked backlash earlier this year.

The Emilia Pérez actress is currently in Rome shooting School of Seduction, an Italian comedy directed by Carlo Verdone, set to premiere on Paramount+ next year. Verdone will also star, alongside Vittoria Puccini and Lino Guanciale.

Variety reports the film follows six characters grappling with emotional insecurities who turn to a love coach to navigate their lives, where falling in love, cheating, and break-ups can even involve artificial intelligence. “Some are searching for love, some are trying to save it and others can’t stop questioning the past,” the synopsis reads.

“I’m having a wonderful experience in a role that’s truly new to me” – Karla Sofía Gascón on shooting School of Seduction

Gascón told the publication, “I’m very happy to be part of Carlo’s film and to be working in Italy. I’ve been in Rome for a few days now and I’m having a wonderful experience in a role that’s truly new to me.” Verdone praised her as part of “a cast of such talented, serious, and reliable actors”.

The announcement comes after controversy surrounding Gascón’s past X posts, which included comments about the Muslim faith and the George Floyd protests. The posts, some dating back to 2016, were widely criticised when journalist Sarah Hagi shared screenshots earlier this year.

Gascón – whose work in Emilia Pérez made her the first publicly trans actress nominated for both Oscar and BAFTA awards – apologised for the posts in a statement issued this January.

She said: “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

The deleted posts included derogatory comments about Islam and criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd’s death. Gascón also addressed earlier remarks about fellow Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres, clarifying that she was referencing online hate rather than Torres herself. “Fernanda has been a wonderful ally, and no one directly associated with her has been anything but supportive and hugely generous,” Gascón said.

While she did not win the Oscar, Emilia Pérez earned recognition for Zoe Saldaña, songwriting duo Clement Duco and Camille, and director Jacques Audiard, none of whom referenced the trans community in their acceptance speeches.