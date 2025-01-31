Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón apologises for ‘pain’ and ‘hurt’ over past tweets: ‘I am deeply sorry’

Karla Sofía Gascón has apologised after resurfaced tweets about the Muslim faith and George Floyd protests sparked backlash online.

Gascón – whose work in Netflix film Emilia Pérez has made her the first publicly trans actress to receive Oscar and BAFTA nominations – issued a statement on the matter today (Friday, 31 January 2025).

“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” the 52-year-old said.

“As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.

“All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

“A drug addict swindler” – Karla Sofía Gascón on George Floyd

The offending posts on Gascón’s X account, some of which date back as far as 2016, have since been deleted.

In 2020 she reportedly said: “Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY [sic].”

Another tweet in 2020 said: “I’m Sorry, Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic [sic].”

In another, she said: “Until we ban religions that go against European values and violate human rights, such as Islam, under the protection of freedom of worship, we will not end part of the huge problem we face. Faith manipulates those who cling to faith [sic].”

Responding to global Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police, Gascón said: “Honestly, I think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider Black people to be … without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They’re all wrong.”

Emilia Pérez, co-starring Selena Gomez and Zoë Saldana, is the most nominated film going into next month’s Academy Awards, with 13 nods in total, including Best Picture.

Gascón has also clarified comments she made about fellow Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres in recent days.

After claiming in an interview with a Brazilian outlet that “there are people working with Fernanda Torres tearing me and Emilia Pérez down” Gascón later said in a statement: “I am an enormous fan of Fernanda Torres and it has been wonderful getting to know her the past few months. In my recent comments, I was referencing the toxicity and violent hate speech on social media that I sadly continue to experience.

“Fernanda has been a wonderful ally, and no one directly associated with her has been anything but supportive and hugely generous.”