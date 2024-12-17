Jonathan Bailey on his parenting hopes: ‘I might co-parent with a woman’

Wicked and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has revealed that he very much wants to have children and has even expressed he is considering co-parenting with a woman.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the actor was asked about whether he intends to start a family. “Yes, it’s such a privilege for a man,” he answered. “But I can’t bring children into my lifestyle now.”

Bailey explained his current lifestyle is too busy to add children into but that they remain in his mind’s eye for the future. “I want to make sure I’m going to be present. I’m reading books on adoption. I might coparent with a woman, but I’m thinking it will be with a man.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bailey discussed his rise to fame and how he has handled the pressure that comes with it. “It felt quite hard-hitting after Bridgerton came out,” he explained. “I really struggled initially; I was overwhelmed by it. But the people in your life have to adapt too. That’s the hardest thing: you see them struggling before you see it in yourself, someone pushing past your dear mum and dad to get a picture. I’m really good now at saying no to photos.”

He also spoke about the importance of living his life as an out and proud gay man. “I’ve always been a confident hand-holder in relationships,” he revealed. “I had a boyfriend who wasn’t experienced at holding hands in public. We got heckled in London. But that kind of behaviour is now outweighed by the smiles you get.”

“I hope all queer kids see this story and know things are going to be OK” – Jonathan Bailey

Bailey recently spoke to Attitude about how he hopes Wicked will serve as a bastion of hope for queer youth, saying: “The themes in this resonate with everyone. But that thing of being born into a world that tells you that you’re not worth anything, or that you’re unlovable – to harness that and to know that it is your superpower…

“It’s about the people you meet along the way. The relationships you forge, which help you strengthen that. I hope all queer kids see this story and know things are going to be OK.”