Mickey Rourke reacts to Jojo Siwa’s CBB killer nomination: ‘Shall I pack now?’

Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke has reacted to learning that he will face the first public vote after his housemate Jojo Siwa nominated him.

In last night’s episode viewers saw Siwa select Rourke to be up for eviction following their disagreement earlier in the day due to Rourke’s homophobic and sexually aggressive remarks to her.

When asked by Big Brother to explain her decision, Siwa commented: “He said some pretty hurtful things and I think one thing you really have to do in the Big Brother house is care about others, and him saying that flat out today, honestly, made the killer nomination choice pretty easy.

Mickey has used his Power Prize to grant Daley immunity from the first Eviction, whilst JoJo used hers to give Mickey a Killer Nomination 👀 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/txLeApe8MD — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 9, 2025

“I feel like a lot of the public isn’t going to be too happy with Mickey after seeing how this day went,” she went on. “So I do think it’s possible that he could be evicted from the house.”

In tonight’s episode, Big Brother announces to the house that Rourke will face the public vote thanks to a killer nomination, though it is not revealed that Siwa was the one behind the decision.

“Shall I pack now?” The Wrestler star responded, to which Big Brother told him: “Relax Mickey, stay where you are.”

Following last night’s episode airing, Siwa’s girlfriend Kath Ebbs has been vocal on social media about her outrage over Rourke’s behaviour. “He’s a pig and he is a dangerous person,” she stated in a video message posted to her Instagram. “I wouldn’t want to be alone in a room with him and I wouldn’t want fucking anyone to be alone in a room with him.”

"You can't try to justify what's not right" #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/NLa7kY2czF — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 9, 2025

Viewers will also see the remaining housemates nominate in tonight’s episode. Former Tory MP Michael Fabricant, who is bisexual, chooses to nominate East Enders star Patsy Palmer, telling Big Brother: “I’m going to nominate Patsy. She asked me something about ‘why do I wear a wig?’ And I’m not saying it is a wig actually. But what I am saying is that I found it slightly awkward being asked about it. I just don’t like my hair being raised.

“People have sensitivities and that’s my sensitivity. We’re all human – I’m more human than most.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm.