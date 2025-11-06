JoJo Siwa cosies up to boyfriend Chris Hughes as she reveals they’ve adopted cats in holiday photo dump

JoJo Siwa has shared the highlights of her holiday with boyfriend Chris Hughes, including adopting cats, saying she will “cherish” it forever as the pair fly back home to the US.

Siwa and Hughes marked a new chapter of their relationship with a week-long getaway to the Bahamas last week, where the ‘Karma’ singer paid tribute to their holiday together with her Celebrity Big Brother flame.

In a candid compilation of clips posted to Instagram, she shared intimate holiday activities, romantic cuddles, and beach pictures, captioning the post: “The most beautiful week in the Bahamas together.”

“Thank you for being my best friend and my love” – JoJo Siwa about Chris Hughes on their Bahamas holiday

She gave fans an inside look into what she and the Love Island alum got up to: “We played more games of pool than we could count, ate some of the best food I’ve ever had, golfed for the first time together, adopted two cats for the week, rode the fastest jet skis ever, created memories, and spent time together that I’ll cherish forever.”

Siwa finished the post with a direct message to her Love Island alum boyfriend, writing: “Thank you for being my best friend and my love.”

The post comes just days after Siwa made an appearance on the ninth season of Selling Sunset, which premiered last week, where she is selling her previous home with Chrishell Stause.

The pair made their relationship official in June following a series of social media soft launches after a controversial split from non-binary ex Kath Ebbs, whom she allegedly broke up with at the Celebrity Big Brother after-party in April.

“I don’t know if they’re going to be kind or if they are going to be ruthless” – Siwa on her LGBTQ+ fans

Siwa, as well as facing backlash from her ex, has also received criticism from some LGBTQ+ fans, having previously admitted to CNN, “I don’t know if they’re going to be kind or if they are going to be ruthless.”

Siwa initially came out publicly in January 2021 as lesbian, but later realised she “is not a lesbian, [she’s] queer,” on the celebrity reality show. Now in a relationship with a Hughes, a man, has triggered criticism and debate around her identity.

Despite this, her and Hughes’ relationship goes from strength to strength. Just a week prior to her holiday tribute, Siwa sent a heartfelt public message to her boyfriend, writing, “In the last week I’ve realised more than ever that I’m a lucky girl who is in love with the one who I laugh the loudest with, have the most fun with, and enjoy time the most with.”