Joey Graceffa confirms JoJo Siwa’s return to Escape The Night, teasing new reality TV twist (EXCLUSIVE)

Off the back of the release of series five of the YouTube cult classic Escape The Night, creator Joey Graceffa has confirmed that JoJo Siwa will return in the next season alongside a promising cast.

The content creator series made its comeback on 27 November, exclusively on Tubi, following four star-studded seasons featuring returning cast members Manny MUA, Nikita Dragun, Rosanna Pansino, Tana Mongeau and newcomer Siwa.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Graceffa, who has starred in and produced the show since 2016, said he had “promised” Siwa she could return after her promising debut.

“She has been dying to be on the show for a long time” – Joey Graceffa explains why JoJo Siwa has not appeared on previous seasons of Escape The Night

“She has been dying to be on the show for a long time,” Graceffa explained, adding that Siwa could not appear on earlier seasons because she was under 18. “We’re shooting through the night, it just never worked for her,” he added.

Graceffa also revealed that series five had a different dynamic from previous seasons, as it was his first time running the show solo after the director dropped out during filming in December 2024.

“I truly was so terrified to take this project on by myself, so I really needed to surround myself with cast that understood the show,” he said.

“I promised her she could come back for a full-length season” – Graceffa confirms Siwa will return to the show

Originally hoping to create an Escape the Night film, funding was cut short, resulting in a three-part series. “It wasn’t the full Escape the Night experience,” he said. “So if I do another season, I promised her she could come back for a full-length season.”

Currently in talks with production company Lionsgate, Graceffa said the likelihood of another season happening is “going pretty well”.

He has also shared his dream cast for Season 6, naming several internet personalities: “A lot of people watch Jen X Pen, who’s been a longtime friend of mine, so I would love to have her,” Graceffa said. He also highlighted Quinoline, Vanilla and Jake Shane as “perfect Escape the Night guests”.

Graceffa reveals when he next revisits the series he wants to branch out to new talent

Looking ahead, Graceffa hopes to introduce a new twist on the YouTuber-led series by bringing in reality stars, notably, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn. On UK talent, he confirmed: “I’ll do LD Shadow Lady for sure. Need to get her in a season.”

Previous seasons of the YouTube queer cult classic featured the likes of former Attitude cover star Bretman Rock and have won four Streamy Awards, including Best Ensemble Cast and Best Unscripted Series.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.