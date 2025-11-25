JoJo Siwa stars in new Escape The Night series alongside Joey Graceffa and returning YouTube royalty

Joey Graceffa‘s Escape The Night has been announced to return, starring JoJo Siwa and YouTube royalty in The Lost Tapes, with a Stranger Things–inspired first look.

After four successful seasons on YouTube, the semi-scripted murder-mystery series is set to return on 27 November exclusively on Tubi.

Hosted by YouTube creator Graceffa since 2016, Escape The Night: The Lost Tapes will serve as the “grand finale to the saga”.

“A surreal ’80s nightmare unlike anything they have faced” – Joey Graceffa’s Escape The Night: The Lost Tapes starring JoJo Siwa

The series features a new edition of the franchise with Siwa as The Burnout, alongside returning cast members Manny MUA (The Jock), Nikita Dragun (The Glam Rocker), Rosanna Pansino (The Fitness Instructor), and Tana Mongeau (The Prom Queen).

The official synopsis reads: “Years have passed since Joey Graceffa vanished into Pandora’s Box, leaving his friends uncertain of his fate. Then one day a mysterious VHS tape arrives, sucking them back in time into a surreal ’80s nightmare unlike anything they have faced.”

The statement outlines the plot: “Escape, they must track down three cursed tapes, each opening a door to a new ’80s horror universe alive with monsters, treacherous traps, and intricate puzzles.”

“A twist that will connect past and present in ways they never imagined” – Escape The Night: The Lost Tapes storyline reads

Digital-first creator content on Tubi has now grown to over 10,000 titles from more than 100 creators, as part of the streaming platform’s mission to champion new voices.

The series promises: “Trust will be tested, alliances will crumble, and the cursed god sets his final trap – a twist that will connect past and present in ways they never imagined.”

Previous seasons of the YouTube queer cult classic featured the likes of former Attitude cover star Bretman Rock and have won four Streamy Awards, including Best Ensemble Cast and Best Unscripted Series.

Siwa is the newest member of the series. From reality TV to music to acting, the ‘Karma’ singer has most recently appeared on Netflix‘s Selling Sunset, where it was revealed that Chrishell Stause sold her home.

