Jim Carrey’s rep clarifies whether he attended the César Awards

Jim Carrey’s representative has confirmed the actor personally attended last week’s César Awards in Paris following online speculation that he had been impersonated.

Drag performer Alexis Stone sparked confusion after claiming responsibility for the star’s viral appearance, writing on Instagram: “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris,” alongside an image of a prosthetic mask.

The post followed last week’s César Awards (26 February), where Carrey appeared on the red carpet sporting a noticeably different, airbrushed look that prompted intense online debate.

“Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award” – Carrey’s rep told People

In a statement issued today (2 March), Carrey’s rep told People: “Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award.”

The actor received the honorary prize at the 51st César Awards last week (26 February) at the Olympia in Paris, recognising his contribution to film and television. The appearance marked one of Carrey’s rare public outings in recent years and prompted widespread discussion online, with some users questioning whether the performer seen onstage was genuinely him.

“Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer” – César Awards general delegate Gregory Caulier addressing rumours

César Awards general delegate Gregory Caulier also addressed the rumours, outlining the extensive preparation behind the visit. “Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation,” Caulier said.

“Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words. He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”

Addressing commentary about Carrey’s appearance, Caulier added: “For me, it’s a non-issue. Just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance.”