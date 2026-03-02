Is it Jim Carrey or Alexis Stone? Drag artist claims he’s behind transformation that baffled the internet

Drag queen Alexis Stone has sent the internet into confusion after claiming he transformed into Jim Carrey for the 2026 César Awards last week (26 February).

Fans were perplexed after seeing what they thought was Carrey on the red carpet of the French film awards, sporting a new airbrushed look.

The internet speculated about plastic surgery, whilst others joked that he had been cloned. However, the reality is that… we’re still not sure who it is!

Alexis Stone has previously transformed into the likes of Jocelyne Wildenstein, Donatella Versace, Miranda Priestly and more

Makeup artist and celebrity makeover pro Stone, who has previously gone viral for his red carpet and event appearances as Jocelyne Wildenstein, Donatella Versace, Miranda Priestly and more, took on Carrey as their latest challenge.

Days after Carrey gave a speech at the César Awards, Stone posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram post, in full Carrey transformation.

“Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris,” Stone captioned yesterday’s social media post (1 March), sending followers wild in the comments for their uncanny appearance.

“I can’t handle any more stress right now. I need to know if this is real” – Megan Fox under Stone’s Jim Carey Instagram post

Lisa Rinna wrote: “You blow me away.” Megan Fox added: “I can’t handle any more stress right now. I need to know if this is real.”

Carrey won an honorary award on the night, delivering an emotional speech entirely in French, which only fuelled the rumours.

“As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor’s hands, which you shape to your heart’s desire. How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me,” he said.

Was it Carrey or was it Stone?

General delegate of the César Awards, Gregory Caulier, told Variety: “Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation.”