Jake Shears says he felt sexy shooting orgy scene with Alexander Skarsgård in Pillion

Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears has spoken about his experience working with Alexander Skarsgård in the upcoming raunch gay BDSM drama Pillion.

The singer appears as a “sexual submissive” in Skarsgård’s character’s biker gang in the film, which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Shears recalls his first time reading the script, particularly discovering one particularly raunchy orgy scene.

Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgård in Pillion (Image: Picturehouse Entertainment)

“Well, my jaw was kind of on the floor, reading it,” Shears said of the scene. “I sort of couldn’t believe it, but it was really exciting for me when I was reading the script. It’s a movie about sex and sexual dynamics and dynamics of love. When I read it, I was really expecting it to be something dark, and what I was so pleasantly surprised by is the warmth and the humor that’s in the movie. And to me, that sort of blended with the more explicit stuff in the film.

“I loved that combination when I was reading it. And when I read the script for the first time, it really made me smile, it made me sad, it’s heartbreaking. It’s got all of these different feelings in it, and it just was not what I expected. And when I read the orgy scene in the script, I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’”

The performer also revealed that the film’s director Harry Lighton requested he not work out in advance of the shoot.

“It’s funny because I’d gotten out of Cabaret in like really good shape, and as the summer had gone on, I felt like I was getting more and more out of shape,” Shears admitted. “And I was like, “I just don’t know, I’m not feeling like I’m fully, like, snatched. And Harry was like, “Please don’t. I want you to have a more natural body in this.”

“And so I sort of had to get comfortable with that too, And I did feel sexy when we were doing it, it felt sexy to me,” Shears went on. “I wasn’t too worried about that, even though I don’t feel like I was my normal stage shape or whatever, I still felt good doing it. And I loved my hairdo. They gave me a great haircut.”