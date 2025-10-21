Jacob Elordi gives update on ‘incredible’ Euphoria season 3: ‘I think people are really going to like it’

Jacob Elordi has given an update on filming the third season of Euphoria, describing it as a departure from his previous work.

“It was incredible, man,” Elordi told Variety at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet. “It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.”

Elordi – who plays Nate Jacobs in the HBO hit – praised the work of series creator Sam Levinson, calling the new season “incredibly clever and cinematic”. He added, “I think people are really going to like it.”

“You don’t know what the other storylines are. It’s like FBI files” – Jacob Elordi on Euphoria season 3’s secrecy

The actor insisted that he does not have knowledge of the full storylines, claiming, “Everybody shoots at different storylines. I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other storylines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”

Euphoria follows high school student Rue (Zendaya) as she navigates addiction, family challenges, and social pressures. The series’ first two seasons earned 25 Emmy nominations, winning nine.

Season 3 will see the return of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Colman Domingo, and Kika King.

New cast members include Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sam Trammell.

Austin Abrams wants Nate Jacobs to get a boyfriend in the new storyline

Elordi’s co-star Austin Abrams previously said he wants Jacobs to get a boyfriend in Euphoria’s third season.

Abrams, who plays Ethan, told The Nerds of Color: “I would love Nate to like… I don’t know, maybe he needs a boyfriend or something nice. [Just one episode.] Yeah, just something like that, maybe even a fantasy episode, where he goes on a nice date and has a picnic or something.”

He also said he would love to do a scene with Jacob but that he doesn’t know “what that would look like”.

Reminded that getting involved with Nate is tricky, Abrams added, “I know, bad idea, but I wanna see… I don’t even know what that interaction would look like. That’d be such a weird interaction, especially after doing the play. I don’t know, I just wonder how he’d react to my character.”