On Swift Horses: Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva’s steamy queer romance film gets official release date

Saltburn star Jacob Elordi‘s long awaited queer romance film On Swift Horses has been given a release date.

The film, which is set to feature a number of intimate love scenes between Elordi and co-star Diego Calva, is set to hit cinemas in the US on 25 April.

On Swift Horses tells the story of a couple, Muriel and Lee, played by Normal People actress Daisy Edgar Jones and The Bear actor Will Poulter respectively, who resettle in California where they encounter Poulter’s character’s brother Julius, played by Euphoria star Elordi.

Whilst Muriel embarks on an unexpected romance with her female neighbour, Julis moves to Las Vegas where he falls in love with Henry (Calva), his co-worker in a casino and the pair move into the same motel room.

“We had a week of intensive [prep] in the motel room,” Elordi recalled of preparing for the love scenes in an interview with Vanity Fair. “Dan [Minahan, the film’s director] gave us a lot of freedom to run around and to play and to find that love within those four walls.”

Elsewhere in the feature, the publication referred to the actors’ “steamy sexual chemistry that includes several rich, emotional, and explicit love scenes,” thus peaking the interest of gay movie goers around the world.

Calva has previously spoken to CBC News about having “butterflies everyday” whilst working with Elordi, whom he described as “disciplined” and “really into his work”.

The film premiered last September at the Toronto International Film Festival to mixed to positive reviews. The Hollywood Reporter praised Elordi’s performance in the film, writing: “Elordi gives his best performance yet as Julius, showing his more sensitive, vulnerable side on the big screen for perhaps the first time. His love scenes with Calva are tender and exciting.”

The reviewer went on to compliment Calva also: “Calva proves his memorable turn in the underrated Babylon two years ago was just a warm-up.”

Another writer, for Deadline Hollywood, was more critical of the film, labelling it “disjointed” and criticising Edgar Jones and Poulter’s performances, though it had kinder words for Elordi and Calva.